Suella Braverman: No set date for stopping Channel crossings
- Published
Suella Braverman has refused to commit to a date for achieving the government's aim of stopping small migrant boats crossing the Channel.
The home secretary told the BBC she wanted to deliver on the pledge as quickly as possible.
But she admitted the government was facing an ongoing legal challenge over its Rwanda plan, and that it could not control court timeframes.
The PM has said stopping migrant crossings is one of his top priorities.
Ms Braverman told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: "The prime minister's made the key pledge to stop the boats, it's going to be pretty obvious when we've succeeded in achieving that.
"I'm not going to put clear dates on everything."
Under the government's plans, people who arrive in the UK through illegal routes could be sent to Rwanda on a one-way ticket to claim asylum there.
In December the High Court ruled the plan was legal, but the decision is currently going through an appeals process.
Last month several papers reported that a source in the Home Office had claimed there were plans to get flights to Rwanda off the ground by the summer.
But the government has not committed to a timeframe publicly.
"There's a hearing later this month, we need to wait for the court to adjudicate," Ms Braverman said.
"I can't control court deadlines and therefore we will respect any decision from the court but we have to abide by the timelines set by the judges."
The government has also recently introduced new legislation that would place a duty on the home secretary to detain and remove those arriving in the UK illegally, either to Rwanda or another "safe" third country.
People removed from the UK would be blocked from returning, or seeking British citizenship in future.
The legislation is currently making its way through Parliament but still needs to be approved by MPs and peers.
Ms Braverman said she believed the plans would have "a significant deterrent effect" so that people would stop making the journey across the Channel.
It was also notable that Ms Braverman would not repeat her previously stated hope of getting legal immigration under 100,000 - not least because there is tension in the cabinet over what is realistic.