Julian Knight: Met Police drop sexual assault investigation into Tory MP
- Published
The Metropolitan Police has said it is no longer investigating allegations of sexual assault against a Conservative MP.
Julian Knight, who was suspended from the Conservative Party over the case, had always denied the allegations.
Mr Knight said he was looking forward to the "immediate return" of the party whip.
An investigation was launched after police received allegations of serious sexual assault.
Scotland Yard received an allegation on 28 October last year, before a further referral relating to the incident was made on 7 December.
In a statement, the police said they are no longer proceeding with an investigation and there have been no arrests.
The Solihull MP is the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee and has represented the constituency since 2015.