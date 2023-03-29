Julian Knight: Met Police drop sexual assault investigation into Tory MP
- Published
The Metropolitan Police has said it is no longer investigating allegations of sexual assault against a Tory MP.
Julian Knight, who was suspended from the parliamentary Conservative Party over the case, had always denied the allegations.
Mr Knight said he was looking forward to the "immediate return" of the party whip.
The Tory whips office said it would not restore Mr Knight as a Tory MP following "further complaints".
"These complaints, if appropriate, will be referred to the relevant police force, or appropriate bodies," a spokesperson for the whips office said.
An investigation was launched after police received allegations of serious sexual assault.
Scotland Yard received an allegation on 28 October last year, before a further referral relating to the incident was made on 7 December.
In a statement, the police said they are no longer proceeding with an investigation and there have been no arrests.
In a statement, Mr Knight said: "The fact is that there was never anything for the police to investigate. This was a single, false and malicious allegation initially brought to them by third parties, each of whom had their own clear motives for doing so."
He said the Conservative whips office "acted disgracefully and in breach of natural justice" in "publicly naming me in connection with the allegation".
"Their actions meant my name was dragged through the mud and my good reputation immeasurably damaged," Mr Knight said.
He added: "Had the police taken the simple step at outset of interviewing me under caution, they would have seen that the allegation was false and scandalous. Instead, they waited four months, without ever talking to me, before deciding there was nothing for them to investigate.
"I have been left effectively to prove my innocence through my public statements and letters to the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and the Chief Whip. That cannot be right.
"It is now my intention to use every legal route available to pursue those inside and outside Parliament involved in having this allegation brought against me."
The Solihull MP is the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee and has represented the constituency since 2015.
He currently sits as an independent after being suspended as a Conservative MP in December last year.