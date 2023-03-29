PMQs: Angela Rayner accuses Dominic Raab of failing rape victims
- Published
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has called on Dominic Raab to apologise to rape victims for his "failures" as justice secretary.
Ms Rayner, who was standing in for party leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs, said the charge rate for rape had "collapsed" under his watch to 1.6%.
Mr Raab said tackling rape was one of the government's "top priorities".
He added that it had increased funding for victims and cut the time taken from charge to completion of a case.
Pressing the justice secretary and deputy prime minister over rape convictions, Ms Rayner said: "Women feel unsafe on Britain's streets, always looking over our shoulder as we hurry to our front door. Can he tell me under his watch as justice secretary, what is the charge rate for rape?"
Mr Raab replied: "She asks what we are doing about it, since 2019 police referrals of cases have doubled, CPS charges have doubled, she asks on my watch what has happened, the volume of convictions in rape cases has increased by two-thirds."
He urged Labour to back planned parole reforms which would allow ministers to block the release of some prisoners, saying this would help "protect vulnerable women" and prevent rapists and perpetrators of other serious crimes from being released back into the public.
Ms Rayner hit back, saying: "He hasn't answered my question because he is too ashamed of the answer: 1.6% of rapists faced being charged for their crime - 1.6%. Let that sink in."
The pair were deputising for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir, who were both attending the funeral of former Commons speaker Baroness Betty Boothroyd.