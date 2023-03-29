Liberal Democrats call for 8,000 extra GPs at local elections launch
The Lib Dems have called for 8,000 GPs to be recruited to save "on-the-brink" local health services, as the party launches its local elections campaign.
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey called on the government to create a legal right for patients to see a GP within seven days.
May's council elections are the "final chance" to send a message to the government before a general election, Mr Davey will add.
On 4 May, 230 councils across England will hold an election.
Speaking ahead of the launch, Mr Davey said: "People are having to wait hours for an ambulance, weeks for a GP appointment or months for urgent cancer treatment as the NHS crisis spirals out of control.
"The local elections in May will be the final chance before the next general election to send a message that enough is enough.
"People are turning to the Liberal Democrats because they know we work hard for our communities, we hear your concerns, and we never take you for granted."
Analysis by the Lib Dems has found there are now 500 fewer open and active GP surgeries than in 2019.
Recruiting extra GPs would reduce pressure on A&E and ambulance services from patients struggling to be seen by a doctor, the Lib Dems said.
With an extra 8,000 GPs the government could create a legal right for patients to see a GP within seven days - or 24 hours in an emergency - the Lib Dems added.
At last May's local elections, the Lib Dems won 224 news council seats - more than any other party.
The Lib Dems will be targeting both Labour and Conservative-held seats at this year's election, Mr Davey said.