Jeremy Corbyn: Labour vote to ban ex-leader standing as candidate
- Published
Labour's governing body has voted to ban Jeremy Corbyn from standing as a Labour candidate at the next election.
The National Executive Committee (NEC) voted 22 to 12 to approve a motion from Sir Keir Starmer to prevent Labour endorsing Mr Corbyn. There is no appeal within Labour's process.
Mr Corbyn is suspended from being a Labour MP and sits as an independent following a row over antisemitism.
On Monday, the former Labour leader said he was "not going anywhere".
The BBC understands that Jeremy Corbyn is considering running as an independent candidate in Islington North.
Mr Corbyn criticised the Labour leader, claiming Sir Keir "has broken his commitment to respect the rights of Labour members and denigrated the democratic foundations of our party", in a statement issued on Monday.
"I joined the Labour Party when I was 16 years old because, like millions of others, I believed in a redistribution of wealth and power," he added.
"Our message is clear: we are not going anywhere. Neither is our determination to stand up for a better world."
Last month, Sir Keir announced that Mr Corbyn would not be a Labour candidate, confirming months of speculation.
The NEC has the power to endorse, or not endorse, a candidate selected for election.
Mr Corbyn has represented his constituency of Islington North as a Labour MP since 1983 until his suspension in October 2020. He now represents the constituency as an independent.
The Islington North Constituency Labour Party said it "rejects the NEC's undue interference" in who it chooses as an MP.
The NEC vote "undermines our goal of defeating the Conservatives and working with our communities for social justice," the group said in a statement.
"We believe in the democratic right of all constituency parties to choose their prospective parliamentary candidate."
The NEC readmitted Mr Corbyn to the Labour Party as a member in November 2020 - but he is blocked from representing the party in Parliament.