Jeremy Corbyn: Labour to vote on banning ex-leader standing as candidate
Labour's governing body is set to vote on proposals to officially ban Jeremy Corbyn from standing as a Labour candidate at the next general election.
Sir Keir Starmer has tabled a motion at Tuesday's meeting of Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) that would prevent the party endorsing Mr Corbyn.
Mr Corbyn is suspended from being a Labour MP and sits as an independent following a row over antisemitism.
The former Labour leader has indicated he plans to stand as a candidate.
Momentum, the left-wing campaign group set up to support Mr Corbyn when he was Labour leader, accused Sir Keir of being "drunk on power".
Last month, Sir Keir announced that Mr Corbyn would not be a Labour candidate, confirming months of speculation.
The NEC has the power to endorse, or not endorse, a candidate selected for election.
A senior Labour source said the party is "unrecognisable from the one that lost in 2019" under Mr Corbyn.
"Keir Starmer has made clear that Jeremy Corbyn won't be a Labour candidate at the next general election," the source added.
"Tuesday's vote will confirm this and ensure we can focus on our five missions to build a better Britain."
Momentum condemned what the group called a "venal and duplicitous act from Keir Starmer, which further divides the Labour Party and insults the millions of people inspired by Jeremy Corbyn's leadership".
It added: "We urge all NEC representatives to reject this anti-democratic manoeuvre tomorrow - it should be for Islington North Labour members to decide their candidate."
Mr Corbyn led Labour to defeat in the 2017 and 2019 general elections but remains a popular figure with many on the left of the party. From 2016, Sir Keir was a key member of his shadow cabinet, speaking for the party on Brexit.
Mr Corbyn has represented his constituency of Islington North as a Labour MP since 1983 until his suspension in October 2020.
The NEC readmitted Mr Corbyn to the Labour Party as a member in November 2020 - though he is still blocked from representing the party in Parliament.
Antisemitism row
Mr Corbyn was suspended as a Labour MP by Sir Keir for saying, in his response to the 2020 EHRC report, that the scale of antisemitism within Labour had been"dramatically overstated" by his opponents and much of the media.
He also said antisemitism was "absolutely abhorrent" and "one antisemite is one too many" in the party.
The EHRC launched its inquiry in May 2019, after receiving complaints about antisemitism within the party.
It found Labour had breached the Equality Act by failing to provide adequate training for staff dealing with allegations, and because of "political interference" from Mr Corbyn's office in the handling of those complaints.
Labour was ordered to draw up a plan to improve its complaints process, which it did in December 2020.
This committed the party to setting up an independent process to handle complaints, putting together a handbook for staff handling complaints, and improving training.
In February, EHRC chief executive Marcial Boo said the watchdog was now "content with the actions taken" by the party after winding up a two-year monitoring process at the end of January.