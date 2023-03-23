Ukraine takes on UK in solidarity chess tournament
Knights and bishops took over a corner of Parliament as two grandmasters faced off for the first UK-Ukraine Solidarity Chess Match.
Michael Adams, the UK's number one chess player took on reigning Ukrainian champion, Andrei Volokitin, in an eight-minute "blitz" game.
The game ended in a diplomatic draw.
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle organised the game to champion Parliament's support for Ukraine as it fights an invasion by Russian forces.
Sir Lindsay made the ceremonial opening move - d2 to d4, the Queen's Pawn. Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, replied with Knight f6.
At the same time, a series of 12 matches pitting MPs against peers resulted in a House of Commons triumph by a score of 8.5 - 3.5.
Conservative transport minister Jesse Norman, Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, the SNP's Chris Stephens, Conservatives John Baron and Tobias Ellwood played for the Commons.
Labour's Lord Robert Winston, Plaid Cymru's Lord Dafydd Wigley and Crossbencher Lord Bernard Hogan-Howe were among those who took part for the Lords.
Sir Lindsay said he was "honoured to host the first challenge match in Speaker's House between leading players of two close allies".
"Parliament and the UK are giving support to Ukraine in every way we can, as it battles against this illegal invasion by Russia. Enabling important cultural and sporting activities is another way of championing that,' he said.
"Chess is also a wonderful game of strategy that crosses boundaries of language, age, sex, culture and disability - which makes it the perfect sport for Grandmasters of two friendly nations, or even parliamentarians, to play."
Mr Adams and Mr Volokitin will now compete in best of eight games as part of the UK-Ukraine Solidarity Chess Match, which carries a £38,000 prize.
The remaining games will be split between Ukrainian Embassy and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Canary Wharf.
The event was organised by organised by the charity Chess in Schools and Ms Reeves, a junior chess champion. It was supported by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ukraine.
Chess has been played in Parliament for more than 150 years, with a special Chess Room located next to the MPs' dining room.
In 1919, future prime minister Andrew Bonar Law was criticised for organising a chess game in a committee room during a debate on "Scottish business".
A Lords vs Commons match was last played in 2016 and won by the MPs.