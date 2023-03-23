Labour leader Keir Starmer publishes tax details
- Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has revealed how much UK tax he has paid in the last two years, a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published details of his finances.
Sir Keir's records show he has paid £118,580 in tax on his income and capital gains since 2020.
It was paid on earnings of £359,720 over the last two financial years.
Mr Sunak became the first PM since David Cameron to disclose his tax affairs.
The prime minister's records show he paid more than £1m in UK tax on earnings of more than £4.7m between 2019 and 2022.
Sir Keir said in January this year he would disclose how much he earns and the tax he pays.
At the time, he said senior politicians - including the prime minister and the chancellor - should publish their tax returns "as a matter of course" to ensure there is "trust in politics".
The Labour leader has also promised to publish the register of ministerial interests in the same way as the register of MPs interests' is, if his party enters government.
Not much is publicly known about the personal wealth of Sir Keir, who worked as a lawyer and led the Crown Prosecution Service before entering politics.