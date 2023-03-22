Rishi Sunak paid over £1m in UK tax since 2019, records show
- Published
Rishi Sunak paid more than £1m in UK tax over the last three years, details of the prime minister's financial affairs show.
The UK tax was paid on earnings of more than £4.7m from income and a US-based investment fund.
Mr Sunak first said he would publish a tax return during his unsuccessful campaign to be Tory leader last year.
He faced calls to be transparent about his finances after it emerged his wife, Akshata Murty, had non-dom status.
The release came as MPs questioned former Prime Minister Boris Johnson over whether he misled MPs over Partygate.
Mr Sunak is thought to be one of the richest MPs in Parliament and his personal wealth is something opposition parties have often used as a political attack line.
In the last financial year alone, 2021-2022, the prime minister earned more than £1.9m in income and capital gains, according to the records.
The records show the total UK tax he paid was:
- £227,350 on total earnings of £1,018,389 in 2019/20
- £393,217 on total earnings of £1,777,581 in 2020/21
- £432,493 on total earnings of £1,970,992 in 2021/22
Earlier this month, during a trip to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Sunak said he had been too "busy" to publish sooner.
But speaking in Parliament a few weeks ago, Labour backbench MP Richard Burgon questioned why the prime minister had taken so long to publish tax returns.
He said: "People want transparency in our politics, especially because the prime minister is the richest prime minister in history and because of the concerns there have been."
In his first speech as PM outside Downing Street, Mr Sunak promised to lead a government of "integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level".
While there is not a long tradition of prime ministers publishing their tax returns, some of Mr Sunak's predecessors have chosen to do so in recent years.
Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron published his tax return in 2016 after revelations about his late father's offshore fund were revealed in the Panama Papers.
Theresa May released her tax return during her campaign to be Tory leader in 2016, but did not do so when she was prime minister.
The two previous prime ministers, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, did not publish their tax returns.
Under scrutiny
The financial affairs of Mr Sunak and his family were thrust into the media spotlight when he was chancellor in 2022.
Mr Sunak's wife, Ms Murty, revealed she had non-dom status, which meant she did not pay UK tax on her overseas earnings.
As Mr Sunak came under political pressure, Ms Murty released a statement saying she would pay UK tax on her overseas income but retain her non-dom status.
At about the same time, Mr Sunak admitted he had held a US green card - allowing permanent residence in that country - while he was chancellor.
He returned the green card in October 2021, ahead of his first trip to the US as a UK government minister.
Following these revelations, Mr Sunak referred himself to the prime minister's ethics adviser, who cleared him of breaching ministerial rules over the declaration of his financial arrangements.