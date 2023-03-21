Johnson unveils Partygate defence ahead of grilling
Boris Johnson's defence against claims he misled Parliament about Covid rule-breaking parties has been published ahead of a grilling by MPs.
In his evidence, Mr Johnson said he accepted "that the House of Commons was misled by my statements".
But he said they were made in good faith, on what he knew at the time.
The Privileges Committee, which is investigating the allegations, will question the former prime minister in a televised session on Wednesday.
Its findings will be crucial in determining his political future.
Reports of gatherings in government buildings during Covid lockdowns first emerged in late 2021, and on several occasions, Mr Johnson, who was then prime minister, told the Commons the rules had been followed.
He later admitted his original statements had since proved incorrect, but he has insisted he believed them to be true at the time and that he had been assured this was the case.
In the dossier, which runs to 52 pages, he echoes that, saying his statements, "made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time".