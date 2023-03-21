Brexit-backing Tory MPs undecided on Rishi Sunak's Northern Ireland deal vote
- Published
A group of Eurosceptic Tory MPs has branded a significant part of the prime minister's new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland "practically useless".
But the MPs have not decided whether to reject the deal in a key vote on Wednesday.
The European Research Group (ERG) has published a critical legal assessment on what the PM has agreed.
Downing Street has said there are no plans for substantial changes to the deal.
MPs will vote on the "Stormont Brake" aspect of the deal on Wednesday.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has already said it will vote against the government's Windsor Framework plans in Parliament.
The framework replaces the Northern Ireland Protocol, which led to disagreements between the UK and European Union (EU) over trade rules.
The Stormont Brake mechanism aims to give the Northern Ireland Assembly a greater say on how EU laws apply to Northern Ireland.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was proof that the UK has "taken back control" in the agreement he struck with the EU last month.
But legal experts have advised the ERG that EU law will "still be supreme" in Northern Ireland under the deal.
The analysis is based on the verdict of a so-called "star chamber" of lawyers charged with considering the details of Mr Sunak's deal, known as the Windsor Framework.
Even though the lawyers advised the ERG that the Stormont Break was "practically useless", the group has declined to say whether they will vote against the deal or not.
ERG chairman Mark Francois told journalists that the "group hasn't taken the decision yet" on whether to vote against the deal and "it will be down to every individual colleague in that group".
The European Research Group - known as the ERG - is an influential group of Eurosceptic Conservative MPs.
The group commissions experts to carry out research about the UK's relationship with the EU and lobbies the government on issues surrounding Brexit.