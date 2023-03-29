Local elections 2023: When are they and who can vote? Published 1 hour ago

Voters in some parts of England and in Northern Ireland will be able to choose new councillors in May.

The elections will decide who runs local services - such as schools, libraries and bin collections - in 241 councils.

Where and when are elections taking place?

On 4 May, more than 8,000 seats will be contested at 230 councils across England.

Four mayoral elections will also be held: in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

In Northern Ireland, elections for 11 councils are being held on 18 May.

Is there an election in my area? Enter your full postcode, or the name of your council area to find out

Unitary

District

Northern Ireland

No election Note: This lookup covers the council and mayoral elections in England and Northern Ireland. There may be parish, town or community council elections or council by-elections where you are. In council areas where not all the seats are up for election there may be wards that have no elections in May. Check your local council website for full details.

How can I vote?

With council elections, voters have one vote for each available seat in an election area (known as a ward or division).

In most cases, that means one opportunity to vote - but large wards may have several seats. Whoever receives the most votes wins the seat.

Northern Ireland councils use the single transferable vote (STV) system - where voters rank candidates in order of preference.

Different voting systems are used in different councils so voters should read the instructions on their ballot paper carefully.

There are three ways to vote:

in person at a polling station (often in places such as schools and community centres)

by postal vote

by nominating a proxy to vote on your behalf

You can find your local polling station here.

Voters must be:

aged 18 or over

registered at an address in the area where they want to vote

a British citizen, an Irish or EU citizen or eligible Commonwealth citizen

not legally excluded from voting

When do I need to register to vote by?

In England, you must register to vote in person, or by proxy, by midnight on 17 April. This can be done online with a National Insurance number, or by writing to your council's Electoral Registration Office.

In England, the deadline to request a postal vote is 17:00 BST on 18 April.

In Northern Ireland, the deadline to register to vote, by post or by proxy, is 26 April; to vote in person you must register by 28 April.

Will I need to bring ID to vote?

From 4 May 2023, voters in England will need to show photo ID in order to vote at polling stations in most elections.

There are 22 forms of valid ID including:

passports

driving licences

Older or Disabled Person's bus passes

Oyster 60+ cards.

Voter ID has been required in Northern Ireland since 2007.

Can I bring my pet or my children?

Animals - apart from assistance dogs - are not usually allowed in polling stations. However, as dogs aren't specifically mentioned in UK electoral law, they are admitted to polling stations at the discretion of the local authority.

Voters are encouraged to bring children to polling stations to help educate them about democracy - but they are not allowed to mark your ballot paper.

What do local councils do?

Local councils are responsible for many public services, including:

providing care for the elderly and disabled

fixing potholes on some roads

collecting rubbish

Northern Ireland councils have a more limited range of responsibilities and have no powers over education, road-building or housing, but the councils still collect taxes and maintain local services.

Why do these elections matter?

These election will decide who is in charge of local public services - and how they are run.

Local matters, such as contentious planning decisions, the state of roads and how efficiently bins are collected, often decide local elections.

Many services provided by councils have been disrupted by recent strikes.

This comes off the back of long-term cuts to local government funding dating back to 2010, which followed the global financial crisis.

These elections could also be the last big test of the current Westminster government's popularity ahead of a general election, expected in 2024.

The last time these council seats were contested, in May 2019, the Conservatives lost more than 1,300 seats. Labour lost 82. At the time, Theresa May was in her final weeks as prime minister, soon to be replaced by Boris Johnson.

The Conservatives are currently trailing Labour by around 20 points in national voting polls.

When will the results be known?

More than 60 England local election results are expected to be announced overnight on Friday 5 May, with the rest due throughout the following day.