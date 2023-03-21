Partygate: Boris Johnson unveils defence to claims he misled MPs
Boris Johnson's defence against claims he misled Parliament about Covid rule-breaking parties has been published ahead of a grilling by MPs.
In his evidence, Mr Johnson said he accepted "that the House of Commons was misled by my statements".
But he said they were made in good faith, on what he knew at the time.
The Privileges Committee, which is investigating the allegations, will question the former prime minister in a televised session on Wednesday.
Its findings will be crucial in determining his political future.
Reports of gatherings in government buildings during Covid lockdowns first emerged in late 2021, and on several occasions, Mr Johnson, who was then prime minister, told the Commons the rules had been followed.
He later admitted his original statements had since proved incorrect, but he has insisted he believed them to be true at the time and that he had been assured this was the case.
In the dossier, which runs to 52 pages, he echoes that, saying his statements, "made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time".
He adds: "I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House on 1 December 2021, 8 December 2021, or on any other date. I would never have dreamed of doing so."
The cross-party committee, which is chaired by Labour's Harriet Harman, is yet to publish its final verdict but in an interim report, it said Mr Johnson may have misled Parliament multiple times.
It said Mr Johnson's final written evidence contained "no new documentary evidence," the group added.
Wednesday's session, which could last up three hours or more, will see Mr Johnson face questions from the group of seven MPs, which includes four Conservatives, two Labour MPs and one SNP MP.
If Mr Johnson is found to have misled Parliament, the committee will consider whether this was reckless or intentional and recommend how he should be punished.
In his evidence, Mr Johnson argued there was no evidence that supports claims he misled the Commons intentionally or recklessly.
The dossier states: "The committee also now appears to be alleging that it was in some way reckless for me to rely on assurances that I received from trusted advisers. That allegation is unprecedented and absurd."
He adds that as prime minister, managing the UK's response to the Covid pandemic, it was "self-evidently reasonable for me to rely on assurances that I received from my advisers".
"The suggestion to the contrary would have profound and debilitating implications for the future of debate in the House, and for the ability of ministers to rely on the advice of their officials when answering questions in Parliament."
Mr Johnson also said he corrected the record at the "earliest opportunity".
In summary, Boris Johnson is arguing Parliament may have been misled - but it wasn't on purpose.
He goes through his understanding of various events and why he thought they were within the rules.
Mr Johnson also makes clear his aides assured him this was the case ahead of key statements to Parliament - where he said rules were followed.
The committee however isn't on the same page; it has previously said it should have been obvious to Mr Johnson that rules were being broken (because he set them and intended some of the events).
That is likely to be a key element of debate tomorrow when Mr Johnson appears before the committee.
MPs would have to approve any sanction against Mr Johnson but potential punishments range from ordering him to apologise to suspension from the Commons. If he is suspended for more than 10 days, this could trigger a by-election in his constituency.
MPs will be given a free vote, meaning their parties will not order them to vote either for or against the sanction.