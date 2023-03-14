Boris Johnson to give evidence to Partygate inquiry next week
- Published
Related Topics
Boris Johnson will give public evidence about whether he misled MPs over Partygate on 22 March, the Privileges Committee has confirmed.
The former prime minister will be questioned by the cross-party committee from 14:00 GMT in a televised session.
In an initial report published earlier this month it said Mr Johnson may have misled Parliament multiple times.
But Mr Johnson has rejected this and said he believes the process will "vindicate" him.