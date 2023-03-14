Rishi Sunak told to put dog on leash in Hyde Park
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife were spoken to by a police officer after they allowed their dog off the lead in Hyde Park in central London.
The officer involved was one of the prime minister's close protection team, the BBC has been told.
He reminded the couple of the law that requires dogs to be kept on a lead when on the edge of the Serpentine Lake.
A video posted on TikTok shows Mr Sunak and his family walking the dog Nova by the lake.
Nova, a Red Fox Labrador, is seen darting around freely, before the prime minister then grabs the dog by the collar and his wife attaches a lead.
The video begins with a sign nearby clearly stating "dogs must be kept on leads" and "it is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to disturb wildlife."
In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: "We are aware of a video showing a dog being walked off the lead in Hyde Park."
"An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules. The dog was put back on the lead.
"There was no further police involvement."
A Downing Street spokesperson said it would not comment on the video, when asked if Mr Sunak would apologise.
This is not the first time a video has got the prime minister in trouble.
Earlier this year he received a £10 police fine after a video - filmed for his Instagram account - showed him not wearing a seatbelt while in a moving car.