Childcare: I'll cut costs to boost workforce, says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
The chancellor has vowed to help reduce the cost of childcare at Wednesday's Budget, as part of a wider drive to help people into the workforce.
Jeremy Hunt told the BBC costs were stopping some parents taking a job - and said the government could make a "big difference" to ease them.
He has already announced that families on benefits will receive government childcare support up front.
But he signalled that the government would not be able to help everyone.
Expanding support beyond those on universal credit would be "expensive", he told the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.