Boris Johnson gives evidence in Dominic Raab bullying probe
- Published
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has given evidence to the inquiry into allegations of bullying against Dominic Raab, the BBC has been told.
Senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC is investigating eight formal complaints about the deputy PM's behaviour.
Mr Tolley has interviewed dozens of witnesses, and Mr Raab himself. It is not yet clear what the nature of Mr Johnson's evidence is.
Mr Raab, who is also the justice secretary, denies claims of bullying.
He is facing multiple complaints from civil servants, who have worked with him in a range of government departments.
The MP for Esher and Walton held several cabinet positions throughout Mr Johnson's three-year premiership - including foreign secretary and justice secretary.
Mr Raab was sacked when Liz Truss became prime minister in September but was returned to the cabinet by his close ally Rishi Sunak when he then became PM.
Mr Tolley was asked to launch an investigation in November and his interviews have been taking place in recent weeks.
The eight complaints involve at least 24 people.
They include six from his time at the Ministry of Justice, one from his period at the Foreign Office, and one from his time at the former Department for Exiting the European Union.
Some of the witnesses have given positive and some have submitted negative evidence about Mr Raab, the BBC understands.
Some individuals have proactively offered to give evidence to the inquiry, and others have been contacted by Mr Tolley's team.
The investigation is now in its final stages.
Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the FDA union, which represents civil servant, had called on Mr Sunak to suspend Mr Raab while he is under investigation.
But Mr Sunak said he would wait for the outcome of Mr Tolley's inquiry before taking any action.