Small boats: New law to stop illegal Channel crossings set out
- Published
A new law aimed at stopping migrants from entering the UK illegally has been announced by the home secretary.
Suella Braverman said the Illegal Migration Bill would "stop the boats which are bringing tens of thousands to our shores".
She also said the law would put a cap, determined by Parliament, on the number of people granted asylum in the UK.
Labour's Yvette Cooper said called the legislation a "con that risks making the chaos worse".
The shadow home secretary said: "We need serious action to stop dangerous boat crossings, which are putting lives at risk and undermining border security. Instead, today's statement is groundhog day."
More than 45,000 people entered the UK via Channel crossings last year, up from around 300 in 2018.
The government believes stopping small boats is a key issue for voters.
Under the new law, the home secretary will have a "duty to remove" those entering the UK via illegal routes.
This will take legal precedence over someone's right to claim asylum - although there will be exemptions for under-18s, those with serious medical conditions, and some "at real risk of serious and irreversible harm".
Any other asylum claims will be heard remotely after removal.
The bill allows for the detention of illegal arrivals without bail or judicial review within the first 28 days of detention, until they can be removed.
And it will also introduce an annual cap - to be determined by Parliament - on the number of refugees the UK will settle by safe and legal routes.
Ms Braverman said the new law would radically narrow the number of challenges and appeals being seen - by taking away the right of illegal entrants to use modern slavery laws to prevent their removal.
The home secretary continued, saying the arrivals were "in flagrant breach of our laws and the will of the British people".
"For a government not to respond to waves of illegal migrants breaching our borders, would be to betray the will of the people we have been elected to serve.
"If you enter Britain illegally, you will be detained and swiftly removed. Removed back to your country if it's safe, or back to a safe third country like Rwanda.
"That is precisely what this bill will do, that is how we will stop the boats."
She also noted the UK had given sanctuary to people seeking refuge from countries including Afghanistan and Ukraine.
Ahead of the announcement, the prime minister's official spokesman said more safe and legal routes would be created once the small boat crossings had been stopped.
Asked if it would not make more sense to increase the routes first, he said: "Certainly we don't think it is right to introduce those routes at a time when you don't have clarity on the numbers coming into the country."