Johnson may have misled Parliament over parties, say MPs
- Published
Boris Johnson may have misled Parliament over Partygate, MPs investigating his conduct say.
Evidence strongly suggests breaches of coronavirus rules would have been "obvious" to Mr Johnson, the privileges committee said in an update.
The inquiry has found four examples where Mr Johnson may have misled the House of Commons. This is not the committee's final report.
Mr Johnson is due to be give evidence to MPs later this month.
The former prime minister repeatedly denied breaking lockdown rules when asked in the House of Commons.
An investigation by the Met Police led to 83 people, including Mr Johnson himself, receiving fines for breaking lockdown rules.
The report said: "There is evidence that those who were advising Mr Johnson about what to say to the press and in the House were themselves struggling to contend that some gatherings were within the rules."