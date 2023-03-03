Sue Gray: Tory MPs angry over Labour job for Partygate probe chief
- Published
Conservative MPs have expressed anger that Partygate investigator Sue Gray has been offered a job as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff.
The civil servant's inquiry into lockdown parties under Boris Johnson triggered a wave of resignations last year that led to his downfall as PM.
Allies of the former prime minister have argued it undermines her report and the impartiality of the Civil Service.
Ms Gray herself has yet to comment.
The government confirmed on Thursday that she has left her position as a senior official at the levelling up and housing department.
A Labour spokesman said she "hopes to accept the role" as Sir Keir's chief of staff "subject to the normal procedures".
Conservative MP Alexander Stafford, a former ministerial aide to Mr Johnson, said the appointment "doesn't pass the sniff test".
"It really undermines the work that she's done, undermines the civil service and really puts in question Sir Keir's complete judgement," he added.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said there should be "an inquiry" into when she first made contact with Sir Keir.
Former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, a cabinet minister under Mr Johnson, has said Ms Gray's Partygate conclusions now looked "like a left-wing stitch up".
However, Labour's shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said it was "ludicrous" to suggest her appointment undermined her Partygate report.
Ms Gray, she added, was a "hugely respected civil servant" who had served under "successive governments".
Ms Powell said that Ms Gray and Sir Keir would abide by the recommendations of Acoba, the government's appointments watchdog.
Under the civil service code, officials of Ms Gray's seniority must wait a minimum of three months before taking up outside employment.