Partygate investigator Sue Gray quits civil service
Senior civil servant Sue Gray, who investigated Covid lockdown gatherings in Downing Street, has resigned from the civil service.
It has been reported that she is set to become Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's new chief of staff.
Labour has not officially commented but has not denied that Ms Gray was being considered. Ms Gray has not commented.
It is not clear when she would be able to take on such a role under the terms of her civil service contract.
The appointment would need to be checked by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), which vets new jobs for former ministers and senior civil servants for up to two years after they leave office.
Acoba provides advice to the prime minister, so Rishi Sunak could yet block the move.
A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Sue Gray has resigned from the post of Second Permanent Secretary in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC). This was accepted by the department Permanent Secretary and Cabinet Secretary with immediate effect.
"We will not be commenting further on individual personnel matters. We are reviewing the circumstances under which she resigned."
Ms Gray's report on the Partygate scandal last year contributed to Boris Johnson's downfall, prompting numerous Conservative MPs to call on the then-prime minister to resign.
She led the civil service investigation into allegations of coronavirus rule-breaking at No 10 in December 2021, going from an influential but little-known arbiter of conduct in government to a household name seen as holding Mr Johnson's fate in her hands.
Hearings in an inquiry by the Commons Privileges Committee into opposition claims Mr Johnson misled MPs about what he knew about the lockdown gatherings in government buildings are expected to begin in the coming weeks.
'No surprise'
The inquiry was set up by MPs last April.
Labour has had a vacancy for Sir Keir's chief of staff for some time. A party spokesman said that the recruitment process was "ongoing" but "nobody has been offered the job".
Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries - a close ally of Mr Johnson - said Ms Gray's reported move to Sir Keir's office is "not surprising".
She tweeted: "Whilst writing report, she used QC who tweeted out pro Labour anti gov [government] tweets whilst Alistair Campbell heaped praise upon her. Her comms [communications] assistant briefed against Johnson from day 1.
"The Gray report was a stitch up of PM and CSs [civil servants]."
Asked about the speculation, the prime minister's spokesman outlined the Acoba process.
"Acoba will consider the information provided. They'll make necessary requests for information, they'll consider it, they'll come to review that should be applied to the appointment under the government's business appointment rules, and they will provide a provisional recommendation and then the applicant is asked to confirm if they're content to abide by the provisional advice.
"And then obviously the recommendations are then made to the relevant department or minister depending on who they are," he said.
As the levelling up secretary, Michael Gove was Ms Gray's boss.