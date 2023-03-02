Boris Johnson says he will will find it hard to vote for Rishis Sunak's Brexit deal
Boris Johnson has said he will find it "very difficult" to vote for Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.
The former prime minister said the deal was "not about the UK taking back control".
It is the first time he has commented since Mr Sunak unveiled the Windsor agreement on Monday.
The deal with the EU aims to fix post-Brexit trade problems in Northern Ireland.
But Mr Johnson said it was "a version of the solution that was being offered" to Liz Truss, when she was foreign secretary last year.
In a speech in Westminster, the former PM said: "This is the EU graciously unbending to do what we want in our country not by our laws but by theirs.
"I'm going to find it very difficult to vote for something like this myself."
Mr Sunak has previously said the new deal is about "what is best for people in Northern Ireland" and not "personalities".
He said the deal "will make a positive difference for all" in Northern Ireland.