Northern Ireland Brexit deal: At-a-glance
- Published
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen have announced they have reached a new deal, aimed at fixing post-Brexit problems in Northern Ireland.
So far we only have Mr Sunak and Mrs von der Leyen's interpretation of what the deal will mean.
The full details of their agreement has just been published, and we hope to be able to give you a fuller picture of what's included shortly.
Here is we know about the agreement, named the Windsor Framework, so far:
Green lane/red lane
- Goods from Great Britain for Northern Ireland will travel through new "green lane", with a separate "red lane" for goods that might travel on to EU
- Mr Sunak said "burdensome customs bureaucracy" on products going through green lane would be scrapped
- He said it meant food available on the supermarket shelves in Great Britain will be available in Northern Ireland
- Exporters using the green lane would only have to provide minimal paperwork
Pets, parcels and medicines
- "Onerous requirements" on moving pets will be removed
- Medicines approved for use by the UK regulator available in Northern Ireland pharmacies and hospitals
- Mr Sunak said that people sending parcels to friends or family or doing online shopping in Northern Ireland will not have to complete customs paperwork
VAT and alcohol duty
- Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, EU VAT rules could be applied in Northern Ireland
- Under the new deal, Mr Sunak says the UK can make "critical VAT" changes which include Northern Ireland
- For example if the government raises or cuts alcohol duty this will apply to pubs in Northern Ireland as well as the rest of the UK, he said
Stormont brake
- Under the protocol, some EU law applies in Northern Ireland, but politicians had no formal way to influence the rules
- Mr Sunak said that from now on "the only EU law that applies in Northern Ireland under the framework is the minimum necessary to avoid a hard border with Ireland and allow Northern Irish businesses to continue accessing the EU market"
- New deal gives Northern Ireland Assembly in Stormont ability to pull an "emergency brake" if it disagrees with an EU goods law which "would have significant, and lasting effects on everyday lives"
- If the brake is pulled, the UK government could veto new EU laws
- But it's unclear what would happen if the UK did exercise a veto.