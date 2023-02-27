First woman Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
The first female Speaker of the Houses of Commons Betty Boothroyd has died aged 93.
She served as speaker from 1992 to 2000, before going on to become a baroness in the House of Lords from 2001.
The current Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described her as "an inspirational woman" who was known for her "no-nonsense style".
She was the Labour MP for West Bromwich West from 1973 to 2000.
"To be the first woman Speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache," Sir Lindsay said.
"Betty was one of a kind. A sharp, witty and formidable woman - and I will miss her."
Senior Labour MP Margaret Hodge described Baroness Boothroyd as "a trailblazer".
She was born on 8 October 1929 in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, the only daughter of mill workers.
Growing up in a political environment - her father was a trade unionist - she described herself as coming "out of the womb into the Labour movement".
However, she didn't immediately go into politics, pursuing instead a career as a dancer.
Deciding she lacked the talent to take to the stage, she took a number of office jobs before getting involved in politics.
She worked for the Labour MP Barbara Castle and on the campaign to elect John F. Kennedy as US President.
In May 1973, after several attempts she entered Parliament, securing the seat of West Bromwich, later renamed West Bromwich West.