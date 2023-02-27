Former Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
- Published
The first female Speaker of the Houses of Commons Betty Boothroyd has died aged 93.
Before becoming speaker she served as Labour MP for West Bromwich West from 1974 to 2000.
She went on to serve as a baroness in the House of Lords from 2001 until her death.
The current Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described her as "an inspirational woman" who was known for her "no-nonsense style".
"To be the first woman Speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache.
"Betty was one of a kind. A sharp, witty and formidable woman - and I will miss her," he said.
She was born on 8 October 1929 in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, the only daughter of mill workers.
She grew up in a political environment - her father was a trade unionist and she described herself as coming "out of the womb into the Labour movement".
However, she didn't immediately go into politics, pursuing instead a career as a dancer.