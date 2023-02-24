King had planned to meet EU chief
Talks are intensifying this weekend over securing a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.
The BBC understands the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was due to meet the King on Saturday.
That visit has now been cancelled due to operational reasons unconnected to the political talks.
The tabled visit, originally reported by Sky News, was not part of the negotiations between the UK and the EU.
However, it was an opportunity for the two to meet face to face.
The fact that a meeting had been planned is significant as it appears to indicate a Brexit deal was about to be done - and publicly presented - while Ms von der Leyen was in the UK.
It is not known when any visit will now take place.
Some had suggested a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol - thought to be all but complete - could be called the Windsor Agreement and include a moment in front of the cameras involving Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ms von der Leyen.
Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen spoke by telephone on Friday.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has pulled out of a long planned trip to the Middle East at the beginning of next week - raising expectations a formal announcement from the UK and Brussels could be days away.
But there have been repeated delays over the last week or so, as wrangling went on between No 10, the Democratic Unionist Party and Conservative backbenchers.
The prime minister has been trying to win support for changes to post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland, known as the protocol.
The protocol, which was agreed under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and came into force in 2021, saw Northern Ireland continue to follow some EU laws to get round the need for checks at the UK's border with the Republic of Ireland.
Earlier, a source from the DUP told the BBC they had not been involved in any talks with the prime minister on Friday and had no meetings scheduled over the weekend.
Mr Sunak has been trying to win the DUP over to a deal, as the party is currently blocking the formation of devolved government in Northern Ireland.
The prime minister has also been facing pressure from some Conservative MPs over Northern Ireland's current obligation to follow some EU laws and be accountable to the European Court of Justice.
Both the UK and the EU also have to coordinate diaries to make the choreography of an announcement work at a mutually convenient time and place.