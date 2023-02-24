Protocol: Hopes raised for Brexit deal on Northern Ireland
A deal on post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland could be announced in the coming days, UK and EU sources have indicated to the BBC.
It comes after plans to sign off an agreement between the UK and the EU earlier this week were delayed.
Developments are said to be moving "hour-by-hour" - and a deal could still fail to materialise.
Downing Street told reporters earlier that "intensive discussions" with the EU were ongoing.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been trying to win support for changes to post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland, known as the protocol.
Expectations had risen earlier this week that a deal could be announced this week after more than a year of negotiations.
Monday is being mooted as a possible moment for the prime minister to finally reveal his plans. However, similar expectations were building at exactly this time last week.
It had been hoped that Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, could head to London last Monday to seal an agreement.
But it never happened, and there were nerves in EU circles about whether Mr Sunak could close a deal.
Mr Sunak has been facing pressure from his backbenchers over the future role of the EU's top court in policing the application of EU laws in Northern Ireland.
The protocol, which was agreed under Boris Johnson and came into force in 2021, saw the region continue to follow some EU laws to get round the need for checks at the UK's border with the Republic of Ireland.
DUP concerns
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which has set its own tests for its support, has also expressed reservations about the continuing role of European Court of Justice and EU law.
Mr Sunak has been trying to win them over to a deal, as the party is currently blocking the formation of devolved government in Northern Ireland.
Both the UK and EU have continued to insist that negotiations are ongoing, despite multiple sources suggesting that a broad deal has been on the table for weeks.
Earlier, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the government would not sign off a deal until the DUP's concerns had been "addressed".
"The things they're concerned about, the things we're concerned about, are absolutely in alignment," he told Times Radio.
"So when, hopefully, we get those issues resolved then I would hope that the DUP would recognise that we've addressed their concerns."
Conservative MPs are under orders to be in the Commons on Monday - although Tory MPs have indicated the instructions, known as a three-line whip, are not unusual for the start of the week.