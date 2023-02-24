What's happening in Parliament next week?

My eye was also caught by an amendment to provide a public interest defence for whistle-blowers, signed by the likes of the former Solicitor General Lord Garnier, super-lawyer Lord Pannick and Lib Dem Lord Marks. This will be an interesting test of the government, which may not be totally against the amendment, so it's a matter of studying the small print of any ministerial response. And with the prospect of power now dangling before them, Labour's response will be equally interesting.