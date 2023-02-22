PMQs: Rishi Sunak sidesteps questions on NI protocol deal
- Published
Rishi Sunak has sidestepped questions about what a deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trading agreements for Northern Ireland could look like.
During PMQs, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenged Mr Sunak over whether Northern Ireland would still be subject to some EU laws.
Mr Sunak said "intensive discussions" with the EU were still ongoing.
Asked if MPs would get a vote on any deal, Mr Sunak said Parliament would be able to "express its view".
Sir Keir also pressed the prime minister on whether there would be a continued role for the EU's top court, the European Court of Justice (ECJ), in any deal.
But Mr Sunak said the Labour leader was talking about a deal "he hasn't even seen" and was still being finalised.
He accused Sir Keir of wanting to give the EU "a blank cheque and agree to anything they offer".
"It's not a strategy, that's surrender," he added.
Mr Sunak told MPs: "I am a Conservative, a Brexiter and a unionist, and any agreement that we reach needs to tick all three boxes.
"It needs to ensure sovereignty for Northern Ireland, it needs to safeguard Northern Ireland's place in our union, and it needs to find practical solutions to the problems faced by people and businesses."