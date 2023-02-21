Public sector pay: Government recommends 3.5% rise for nurses and teachers
The government has recommended offering millions of public sector workers below inflation pay increases.
Judges, police officers, teachers, nurses doctors and dentists across England and Wales will be offered a 3.5% pay increase under proposals.
The recommendations will now be considered by independent Pay Review Bodies.
Public sector workers are holding strike action after rejecting last years pay deal.
Various government departments published their evidence to pay review bodies for the 2023-24 financial year on Tuesday.
Pay review bodies can decide to suggest a higher award but the government will make a final decision.
The Royal College of Nursing has called off next week's 48-hour strike in England to re-start talks with the government following the new pay recommendations.
Latest figures show for inflation was 10.1% in January, down from 10.5% in December 2022.