Keith Brown will not stand to replace Nicola Sturgeon
- Published
Three Scottish government ministers have ruled themselves out of bidding to lead the SNP after Nicola Sturgeon stepped down as first minister.
Keith Brown, who is depute leader of the SNP, said he would not be standing.
He was followed by Neil Gray, minister for international development, and environment minister Màiri McAllan, who both made announcements on Twitter.
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former minister Ash Regan have put their names forward.
Kate Forbes, the finance secretary who is currently on maternity leave, and Angus Robertson, the constitution secretary, are also tipped to stand.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney, the SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and high-profile MP Joanna Cherry have already said they will not run to lead the party.
Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation last Wednesday, saying she knew it was the right decision "in my head and in my heart".
In a post on Twitter, Mr Brown, who is also justice secretary, said he was "delighted" to receive calls to stand for the party leader position over recent days.
But he added: "I have come to the conclusion that, as depute leader, I can best serve the interests of the SNP by supporting the party through the forthcoming process, and providing a degree of continuity as we come to terms with Nicola's resignation."
He said he would not publicly endorse any candidate and appealed for SNP members to take part in a "robust but respectful" contest.
Neil Gray, the culture, Europe and international development minister, said it had been "incredibly flattering" to have been suggested as a candidate to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as first minister.
But he added: "I have seriously considered, with family and colleagues, whether I am the right person to do that job.
"I have concluded that with my children the age they are, and given I am relatively new to government, now is not the right time for me."
He said Humza Yousaf had the "skills and experience" for the job and he was giving him his full support.
Environment Minister Màiri McAllan also ruled herself out, saying "now is not the right time for me to seek the very top job of leading our party and country".
"Having worked closely with Nicola Sturgeon over many years I know well the inherent demands and responsibilities of the highest office. No one should consider it lightly."
Ms McAllan, 30, added that she would "continue to work tirelessly to support our leadership".
She added that she would "continue to work tirelessly to support our leadership".
Nominations for the leadership contest will close at noon on Friday.
A party conference scheduled for 19 March to discuss the SNP's strategy for winning Scottish independence has been postponed.