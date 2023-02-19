Brexit: Protocol deal must work for all of Northern Ireland - Mordaunt
- Published
Related Topics
Any deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements must work for all communities in Northern Ireland, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has said.
She told the BBC a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol also had to pass the seven tests set out by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
These include no new checks on any sort of goods being traded between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Under current arrangements, in place since 2021, this has been the case.