Brexit: Protocol deal must work for all of Northern Ireland - Mordaunt
Any deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements must work for all communities in Northern Ireland, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has said.
The Commons leader also told the BBC an intervention by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Northern Ireland Protocol was not "entirely unhelpful".
The protocol came into effect in 2021 and aims to ensure free movement of goods across the Irish land border.
Instead checks are conducted between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.
Unionist parties oppose the protocol and argue that placing an effective border across the Irish Sea undermines Northern Ireland's place within the UK.
But a majority of members of the Stormont assembly are in favour of the protocol in some form remaining in place.
Negotiations between the UK and the European Union to try to resolve issues with the protocol have been going on for more than a year.
However, sources suggest a deal could now finally be sealed early next week.
Following the latest round of talks on Saturday, Mr Sunak warned an agreement was "by no means done" and said there were still "challenges to work through".
In an interview with the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Ms Mordaunt said any deal on the protocol had to pass the seven tests set out by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
The DUP is preventing a government from being formed in Northern Ireland in protests over the protocol and says its tests must be met for it to end its boycott of Stormont.
Ms Mordaunt said: "If this deal does not pass those tests, it won't work, it's as simple as that."
She added: "What my colleagues might say and what they might do in a hypothetical vote, that is irrelevant unless it works for the whole of Northern Ireland."
Some government insiders expect a debate and vote on a protocol deal in the House of Commons soon, with Tuesday seen as the most likely day - although the plans are said to remain "fluid".
It comes after a source close to former prime minister Mr Johnson urged Rishi Sunak not to abandon legislation he introduced that would give the government powers to unilaterally scrap parts of the protocol.
However, the source said Mr Johnson believes no-one can make a judgement on any new deal until they have seen the text, which the government hopes to release early next week.
The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is currently paused in Parliament while the UK and EU try and hammer out a new agreement.
The protocol was originally agreed by Mr Johnson in 2019 as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
Asked about Mr Johnson's intervention, Ms Mordaunt said it was "not entirely unhelpful".
"I think the prime minister would give credit to his predecessors for enabling us to get this far," she said.
"We have the bill... and in part it is because of that that we are now able to have these negotiations and the EU is talking about things that previously it said it wouldn't talk about."
She added: "It's a reminder to the EU the bar that they have to get over. But ultimately it's not really about what Boris Johnson or any members of the House of Commons think about a deal. It's what the people of Northern Ireland think about a deal."