Dominic Raab: I behaved professionally at all times
- Published
Dominic Raab has insisted he "behaved professionally at all times" despite facing allegations of bullying.
In an interview with the BBC, the justice secretary and deputy prime minister said he would not comment on recent "anonymous reports in the media".
In his experience, he added, such reports were "mostly incorrect".
He said he would respect the outcome of an inquiry into his behaviour led by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has recently come under pressure to suspend his minister.
Last week former Conservative Party Chair Jake Berry argued Mr Raab should be removed from his government roles until Mr Tolley's investigation had been completed.
Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the FDA Union for civil servants have also backed calls for a suspension.
However, the prime minister has insisted he will wait for the outcome of the inquiry before taking any action.
Mr Raab, a close political ally of the prime minister, asked in November for the inquiry to be launched following several complaints from civil servants who had worked for him.
Eight formal complaints have been made against the minister, including six from his time at the Ministry of Justice, one while at the Foreign Office and one from his time at the now-defunct Brexit department.
At least three senior civil servants have given evidence to Mr Tolley's inquiry. The BBC has been told this includes Philip Rycroft who served in the Brexit department and Antonia Romeo, the current permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice.
Mr Tolley's report is not expected to be completed for several weeks.
Earlier this week a former senior civil servant, in an anonymous interview with BBC Newsnight, described the Esher and Walton MP as being "nasty and difficult".
Asked during a BBC interview if he would be able to continue in government, Mr Raab said: "I'm not going to comment on anonymous reports in the media - my experience is that they are mostly incorrect.
"I'm confident I have behaved professionally at all times."
Mr Raab has been MP for the Surrey constituency of Esher and Walton since 2010.
During his time in Parliament, he has served as a minister under David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.
Last year he was sacked by Liz Truss but brought back into government when Mr Sunak took over as prime minister.
Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Mr Rabb was asked if he was any more robust than the late Margaret Thatcher.
He said it was difficult "to compare different eras".
"I think standards of professionalism, whether they're in the business sector, the voluntary sector or the public sector should involve setting high standards and zero bullying and those two things are perfectly reconcilable," he added.