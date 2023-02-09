MPs' pay will increase by 2.9% in April
MPs will receive a 2.9% pay increase from April, taking their salary from £84,144 to £86,584.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa), which sets MPs' pay, said this was in line with the average public sector workers' rise in 2022/23.
The government's "evolving approach to public sector pay" had been a factor, Ipsa chairman Richard Lloyd said.
Rail workers, nurses, ambulance staff, civil servants and teachers have taken part in strikes over pay recently.
Households across the country have been struggling with cost-of-living pressures, including high energy prices and high inflation.
Following the annual public sector pay review process, nurses were awarded a 4% increase for 2022/23; teachers received 5%, doctors and dentists 4.5%, prison officers a minimum of 4%, and members of the armed forces 3.75%.
Police officers got a pay rise of at least £1.900. Police, prison officers and service personnel are all barred from taking strike action.
Mr Lloyd said: "We have once again considered very carefully the extremely difficult economic circumstances, the government's evolving approach to public sector pay in the light of forecasted rates of inflation, and the principle that MPs' pay should be reflective of their responsibility in our democracy.
"Our aim is to ensure that pay is fair for MPs, regardless of their financial circumstances. Serving as an MP should not be the preserve of those wealthy enough to fund it themselves."
Ipsa was set up in 2009, largely as a response to the MPs' expenses scandal, in an attempt to make the expenses system more transparent and to reach independent decisions on MPs' salaries.