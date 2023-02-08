Freedom will win, Volodymyr Zelensky tells UK Parliament
"Freedom will win," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said as he addressed Parliament during his first UK visit since Russia's invasion.
He called on the West to provide fighter jets, saying: "Combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom."
Thanking the UK for its "grit", he said the country, through its support of Ukraine, had not compromised the "ideals of these great islands".
Earlier, he held talks with PM Rishi Sunak in Downing Street.
Addressing a huge crowd of MPs and peers in the historic setting of Westminster Hall, he said: "Freedom will win - we know Russia will lose," adding the UK was with his country on a march to "the most important victory of our lifetime".
President Zelensky also singled out Boris Johnson for praise saying the ex-prime minister had united others "when it seemed impossible".
During his speech, he gave the House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle the helmet of a Ukrainian pilot.
The writing on the helmet reads: "We have freedom, give us wings to protect it."
Reflecting on his last visit to the UK, he recalled thanking his hosts "for delicious English tea".
"I will be leaving Parliament today, thanking you all in advance for powerful English planes."
His visit comes as UK training of Ukrainian forces is set to be expanded to cover fighter jet pilots and marines.
The UK has also announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting Russia.
The latest sanctions target IT companies, as well as manufacturers of military equipment such as drones and helicopter parts.
Plans have been announced to train Ukrainian pilots to fly Nato-standard fighter jets in the future, a key request from Ukraine.
Western countries have been considering how to bolster support for Ukraine, with the country braced for a renewed Russian offensive later this month.
The expansion of the UK's training programme signals a shift, after the UK said it was "not practical" for it to send its aircraft to Ukraine.
Earlier this year, the UK also announced it would send 14 battle tanks to Ukraine. President Zelensky praised Mr Sunak for taking this "powerful defensive stop".
In his address, he also urged the UK and the West to continue imposing sanctions "until Russia is deprived of any possibility to finance the war".
"Anyone who invests in terror must be held accountable, anyone who invests in violence must compensate those who have suffered from terror."
What support has the UK given Ukraine?
Since Russia invaded in February last year, the UK has spent £2.3bn on military assistance, making the country the second biggest donor behind the US. The government has said it plans to match this spending again this year.
The UK has also imposed a series of financial sanctions on Russia and taken over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.
Military equipment provided so far includes:
- Several air defence systems, including Starstreak, designed to bring down low-flying aircraft at short range.
- Challenger 2 tanks
- Artillery including 30 AS90 self propelled artillery guns
- Hundreds of thousands of rounds of 155mm ammo
- M270 multiple-launch rocket systems with M31A1 precision munitions
- Next-generation light anti-tank weapons, or Nlaw
- Maritime Brimstone missiles
- Armoured vehicles, including Mastiff patrol vehicles
- Heavy lift unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems to provide logistical support to isolated force
- Electronic warfare equipment