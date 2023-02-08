President Zelensky in first UK visit since invasion of Ukraine
- Published
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in the UK today, in his first visit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.
Downing Street said he would be holding meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and make a speech in Parliament.
No 10 has also announced that British training of Ukrainian forces will be expanded to cover fighter jet pilots and marines.
It's also expected the UK will announce fresh sanctions targeting Russia later.
Plans have been announced to train Ukrainian pilots to fly Nato-standard fighter jets in the future, a key request from Ukraine.
President Zelensky addressed MPs in March last year, speaking virtually from Kyiv, the first time a foreign leader addressed MPs in the Commons chamber.