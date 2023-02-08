President Zelensky in first UK visit since invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in the UK today, in his first visit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.
The UK government said he would meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and make a speech in Parliament later.
It has also announced that British training of Ukrainian forces will be expanded to cover fighter jet pilots and marines.
It's also expected the UK will announce fresh sanctions targeting Russia later.
Plans have been announced to train Ukrainian pilots to fly Nato-standard fighter jets in the future, a key request from Ukraine.
Western countries have been considering how to bolster support for Ukraine, with the country braced for a renewed Russian offensive later this month.
The expansion of the UK's training programme signals a shift, after the UK said it was "not practical" for it to send its aircraft to Ukraine.
Last week, Mr Sunak's spokesman told reporters that British military jets were "extremely sophisticated and take months to learn how to fly".
The UK has already announced plans to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, with Ukrainian troops receiving training in how to operate them.
No 10 said Mr Sunak would be offering to provide Ukraine with "longer range capabilities" to disrupt Russia's ability to target Ukraine's critical national infrastructure.
It added that British training would be scaled up this year, with a further 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers set to be trained.
President Zelensky's surprise visit to London marks the second time he has left the country since Russia's invasion in March last year.
He made a trip to the United States in December, and met Polish President Andrzej Duda for talks on his return home.
During his trip to Washington DC, he made an address to the US Congress, where he received several standing ovations and said Ukraine would "never surrender".
President Joe Biden also announced more support for Ukraine, including a Patriot missile defence system.
President Zelensky addressed MPs in March last year, speaking virtually from Kyiv, the first time a foreign leader addressed MPs in the Commons chamber.
The president's visit to the UK comes ahead of a much-rumoured trip to Brussels. He's expected to address the European Parliament on Thursday before attending a summit of EU leaders.
The news leaked out earlier this week, leading to concerns the trip could be pulled because of security concerns.