Liz Truss returns - and it could be trouble for Rishi Sunak: Laura Kuenssberg

P.S. While we wait for Ms Truss' words in full, we are waiting too for Downing Street to appoint its next Conservative party chair after the sacking of Nadhim Zahawi. Several different sources whisper that no one wants to do the job - one source tells me it's been suggested to three different MPs who have all said no, another MP says "no one wants to do it", not wanting to take the blame for an anticipated battering at the polls in the May local elections which aren't that far away.