Kim Johnson: Labour MP apologises for calling Israeli government 'fascist'
Labour MP Kim Johnson has apologised for describing Israel's recently-formed coalition government as "fascist".
The Liverpool Riverside MP made the comment whilst pressing Rishi Sunak over "human rights violations" against Palestinians at PMQs.
She apologised around an hour later, saying her language had been "intemperate".
The MP said she acknowledged using the term 'fascist' was "particularly insensitive" given Israel's history.
"While there are far-right elements in the government, I recognise that the use of the term in this context was wrong," she added.
A spokesman for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had earlier told reporters she would be asked to withdraw her "unacceptable" remarks.
Israel's new government, formed after elections in November, includes senior ministers from the ultranationalist far right.
There is domestic and international concern it will inflame the conflict with the Palestinians, damage the judiciary and restrict minority rights.
Benjamin Netanyahu, who has returned as prime minister after his Likud party formed a coalition with ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, has promised to pursue peace and safeguard civil rights.
Ms Johnson also apologised for saying that right group Amnesty International had described Israel as an "apartheid state".
"Whilst I was quoting accurately Amnesty's description, I recognise this is incentive and I'd like to withdraw it," she added.
In his initial response to Ms Johnson's question, Mr Sunak did not directly criticise her use of the word "fascist," but said she had "failed to mention the horrific attack on civilians inside Israel as well".
"It's important in this matter to remain calm and urge all sides strive for peace, and that's very much what I will do as prime minister," he added.