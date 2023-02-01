Rishi Sunak was not aware of formal complaints about Raab, says No 10
Rishi Sunak is facing claims he was warned informally about allegations about Dominic Raab's bullying of civil servants before making him deputy PM.
Mr Sunak's spokeswoman did not deny the claim but said the PM was "not aware of any formal complaints at the time".
Pressed further, she said the "usual processes were followed".
It came after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer attacked Mr Sunak over his handling of the affair at Prime Minister's Questions.
Mr Raab, who is also justice secretary, took his customary place alongside Mr Sunak on the government front bench for the weekly Commons clash. He has denied bullying civil servants.
A civil service union leader has called for Mr Raab to be suspended from his cabinet jobs while the allegations are investigated.
FDA general secretary Dave Penman told the BBC: "If that was any other employee… they would in all likelihood be suspended from their job."
Mr Sunak has said he will wait for the outcome of the inquiry, being carried out by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC, before taking any action.
Sir Keir asked whether Mr Sunak was "going to claim that he's the only person completely unaware of serious allegations of bullying against the deputy prime minister before he appointed him?"
The prime minister replied that when he was made aware of formal complaints, "I instructed a leading independent KC to conduct an investigation because I take action when these things happen".
Responding to questions from reporters after PMQs, No 10 stood by Mr Sunak's words, saying: "I don't know what your definition of informal complaints is. The PET [propriety and ethics team in the Cabinet Office, which vets ministerial appointments] processes are very clear.
"The appointments and usual processes were followed and we were not aware of any formal complaints."
Sir Keir Starmer had earlier accused the prime minister of being "too weak" to do anything about the allegations.
Mr Sunak hit back by raising the case of Labour MP Rosie Duffield, who he said had been "forced to speak out because being in his party had reminded her of being in an abusive relationship".
Last week, Ms Duffield accused male party colleagues of trying to drown her out in the Commons when she backed the government's blocking of gender self-identification changes passed by the Scottish Parliament.
In an article for the Unherd website, Ms Duffield then said: "What I feel now, after six years off being cold-shouldered by the Labour Party, conjures memories of how I felt in that [a former] abusive relationship.
"When I come home at night, I feel low-level trauma at my political isolation."
Sir Keir told MPs Mr Raab was facing 24 separate allegations of bullying and added that "according to recent reports, some of the complainants were physically sick. One says they were left suicidal".
"How would he [the prime minister] feel if one of his friends or relatives was being forced to work for a bully, simply because the man at the top was too weak to do anything about it?," he told Mr Sunak.
Mr Sunak again turned his fire on Sir Keir, saying the Labour leader had admitted at the weekend that hate had been allowed to spread unchallenged in the party under his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn.
'Addiction to sleaze'
"He was speaking as if he wasn't even there. But he was sitting right next to him, supporting him for four long years, not challenging. And it's typical of him, declining to lead, sitting on the fence, carping from the sidelines and never standing up for a principle that matters," said the prime minister.
Sir Keir hit back, accusing the Conservatives of having an "addiction to sleaze and scandal".
Mr Sunak replied: "He can't stand up to his union bosses, he can't stand up for Britain's schoolchildren today and he can't stand up for the women in his party."
The bullying complaints relate to Mr Raab's previous periods as justice secretary and foreign secretary under Boris Johnson, and his time as Brexit secretary under Theresa May.
At least three senior civil servants who worked with Dominic Raab have given evidence to the inquiry into his behaviour as witnesses.
The BBC has been told one is Philip Rycroft, who ran the Department for Exiting the European Union when Mr Raab was Brexit secretary.
Another, the BBC understands, is the current permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice, Antonia Romeo.
A third permanent secretary from a department in which Mr Raab served has also told the BBC they have been interviewed as a witness.
Permanent secretaries are the UK's most senior civil servants and run government departments.
It is understood Mr Raab has had an initial meeting with Mr Tolley, but has not yet sat down with him for a substantial conversation about the allegations against him.
Last week, the deputy prime minister told the BBC: "I'm confident I behaved professionally throughout, and of course the government takes a zero-tolerance approach to bullying."
Mr Raab added that he was "always mindful of the way I behave", but made "no apologies for having high standards".