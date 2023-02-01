Dominic Raab: Union leader calls for suspension over bullying claims
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab should be suspended while he is investigated over bullying allegations, a civil service union leader has said.
FDA general secretary Dave Penman told the BBC: "If that was any other employee… they would in all likelihood be suspended from their job."
He said the move - also backed by Labour and the Liberal Democrats - would help protect current employees.
Mr Raab, who is also justice secretary, has denied allegations of bullying.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will wait for the outcome of the inquiry before taking any action.
Mr Penman told Radio 4's Today programme the investigation, being carried out by Adam Tolley KC, involved "dozens" of civil servants and eight complaints covering three government departments.
The complaints relate to Mr Raab's previous times as deputy prime minister, justice secretary and foreign secretary under Boris Johnson.
Mr Penman also criticised former cabinet minister Jacob Rees Mogg for saying people should not be "snowflakey" about bullying claims.
The comments were "outrageous" and "belittled" the process, said the FDA leader.
At least three senior civil servants who worked with Dominic Raab have given evidence to the inquiry into his behaviour.
The BBC has been told one is Sir Philip Rycroft, who ran the Department for Exiting the European Union when Mr Raab was Brexit Secretary.
Another, the BBC understands, is the current permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice, Antonia Romeo.
A third permanent secretary from a department in which Mr Raab served has also told the BBC they have been interviewed as a witness.
Permanent secretaries are the UK's most senior civil servants who run government departments.