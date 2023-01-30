Rishi Sunak: PM facing criticism but keen not to act on impulse
Almost immediately after any ministerial sacking or resignation, there is an immediate ricochet towards the prime minister.
What does it say about their judgement and their political standing? Let's try to answer both of those.
Rishi Sunak has sought to define integrity by a desire to seek out the facts rather than act impulsively.
His allies say this is true to his character, and his team say it also had the added benefit in this instance of establishing far more about the timeline of events involving Nadhim Zahawi - not least that the tax authority was first in touch with him in April 2021, much, much earlier than many had imagined, including those in Downing Street.
Here's what happened early on Sunday morning, perhaps before you'd even poured milk on your cereal.
The prime minister received Sir Laurie Magnus's report. He decided he had to sack Nadhim Zahawi. He rang Mr Zahawi to tell him. And the news became public at two minutes to nine.
But couldn't he have acted sooner, given we already knew Mr Zahawi had failed to tell the prime minister he'd paid a penalty to HM Revenue and Customs?
Some point out after the sacking of minister Conor Burns last autumn by Liz Truss only for him to be cleared of misconduct two months later, the party had learnt a lesson about following due process and being fair.
Speaking to Conservative MPs and ministers, there had been growing frustration with Mr Zahawi and an irritation he hadn't resigned last week or even earlier. And there was a fear from some that the prime minister wasn't willing to be clinical enough.
But the speed of Sir Laurie Magnus's work - completing his report in under a week - has meant this hasn't dragged on as long as it might have done.
I'm told the prime minister isn't in a huge hurry to find a replacement and hasn't spoken to anyone about taking on the role yet. An appointment is likely in the next couple of days.
So, what names are doing the rounds among Conservative MPs?
Many agree the party chairman needs to be a good media performer and a decent organiser. Names being touted include the former chairman Brandon Lewis, the immigration minister Robert Jenrick and the former co-chair Andrew Stephenson.
Some are even talking up the former party leader Lord Hague, although perhaps from their perspective more in hope than expectation.
Others say perhaps an MP from a recently secured seat from Labour in the so-called 'red wall' and/or a marginal seat for the perspective that brings with an election around the corner.
What about Liam Fox, who, to quote one minister, still enjoys the 'rubber chicken circuit' of local Conservative association dinners and might have hoped for a big job having been an early supporter of Rishi Sunak?
While the prime minister makes his mind up, the chief executive of the party, Stephen Massey, will mind the shop, crucial local elections just a few months away.
And Rishi Sunak will attempt to talk about something else: starting with the health service, with a visit in the north-east of England to start his week.