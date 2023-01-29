Zahawi sacking letters in full

I take particular pride in two achievements in government. First the vaccine rollout. This saved huge numbers of lives. It is also what has allowed us to move beyond Covid and get our economy and society moving again. I believe that there are wider lessons for governments in the success of this programme. Policy making and delivery are normally treated as two separate processes. In the vaccine rollout, they were combined, and I think that accounts for why it worked so well. If we could apply this model to other parts of government, I believe it could have a transformative results.