Labour's David Lammy to promise new UK-EU security pact
Labour's shadow foreign secretary will promise to forge a new security pact between the UK and the European Union if the party wins the next election.
David Lammy will later set out five proposals the party said would help Britain "thrive" on the world stage.
The proposals involves working more closely with the EU on cyber threats, energy security and organised crime.
Mr Lammy will outline how the party will reset UK foreign policy and create a "Britain Reconnected".
Labour say their proposals will improve UK prosperity by resolving the Northern Ireland protocol negotiations, tackling climate change and rebuilding what the shadow foreign secretary will says is Britain's "tarnished" international reputation.
The shadow foreign secretary will also promise to ease UK-EU friction on food and medical goods, strengthen the recognition of professional standards, and restore co-operation on science and research - with regular summits of the two sides to discuss commons issues.
Labour also pledges to push for the UK to re-establish itself as a "trusted, reliable and influential partner" when it comes to diplomacy, which Mr Lammy will say involves protecting the role of the BBC World Service and the British Council and legislating for a "new legal right to consular protection to protect Britons abroad".
Labour said it would not take Britain back into the single market or customs union. Sir Keir Starmer previously ruled out re-joining the single market despite Mayor of London Sadiq Khan calling for a shift to greater alignment with Europe.
In an address at the foreign affairs think tank Chatham House, Mr Lammy is expected to say that "ideological leadership and reckless choices" left the UK "disconnected from its closest allies".
He will say: "A failure to clearly define the goals of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office around modern challenges leave the UK ill-equipped to face the future.
"It doesn't have to be this way. The UK is home to cutting-edge technology and services, world-leading universities, vibrant cultural industries, and it has the potential for unparalleled global connections.
"Labour will reset our foreign policy to create a Britain Reconnected, for security and prosperity at home. With the right priorities, the right partnerships and the right values, Britain can, and will, thrive."