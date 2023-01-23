Rishi Sunak orders ethics probe into Nadhim Zahawi tax row
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asked his independent ethics adviser to look into the tax affairs of Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi.
Mr Sunak said there were "questions that need answering" over the case.
Mr Zahawi is facing calls to resign, after it emerged he paid a penalty to HMRC over unpaid tax while he was chancellor, as part of a multi-million pound dispute.
He said he was "confident" he had "acted properly throughout".
On a visit to a hospital in Northamptonshire, Mr Sunak told reporters: "Integrity and accountability is really important to me and clearly in this case there are questions that need answering.
"That's why I've asked our independent adviser to get to the bottom of everything, to investigate the matter fully and establish all the facts and provide advice to me on Nadhim Zahawi's compliance with the ministerial code."
He added that Mr Zahawi would remain Tory Party chairman during the investigation and had agreed to "fully cooperate".
In a statement, Mr Zahawi said he welcomed the investigation and looked forward to "explaining the facts of this issue" to Sir Laurie Magnus, the prime minister's independent adviser on minister's interests.
He added: "In order to ensure the independence of this process, you will understand that it would be inappropriate to discuss this issue any further, as I continue my duties as chairman of the Conservative and Unionist Party."