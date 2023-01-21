Nadhim Zahawi: Tax error was careless and not deliberate
Tory Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi says an error in his tax affairs was accepted by HMRC as having been "careless and not deliberate".
In a statement, he said he wanted to address "confusion about my finances" after claims he tried to avoid tax and had to pay it back.
He said he had chosen to "settle the matter and pay what they said was due, which was the right thing to do".
Labour has called for the former chancellor to be sacked.
According to the Guardian, Mr Zahawi had to pay back tax he owed with a 30% penalty and the total amounts to £4.8m.
The BBC has been unable to verify that figure, but when the paper asked about the penalty, Mr Zahawi's spokesperson did not deny one had been paid.
Mr Zahawi's statement does make clear whether he paid a penalty or not as part of his settlement, nor does it say how much he paid to HMRC.
Penalties can be applied if tax is not paid in the correct amount at the right time.
In the statement issued on Saturday afternoon, Mr Zahawi said: "As a senior politician I know that scrutiny and propriety are important parts of public life. Twenty-two years ago I co-founded a company called YouGov. I'm incredibly proud of what we achieved. It is an amazing business that has employed thousands of people and provides a world-beating service.
"When we set it up, I didn't have the money or the expertise to go it alone. So I asked my father to help. In the process, he took founder shares in the business in exchange for some capital and his invaluable guidance. Twenty one years later, when I was being appointed chancellor of the exchequer, questions were being raised about my tax affairs. I discussed this with the Cabinet Office at the time.
"Following discussions with HMRC, they agreed that my father was entitled to founder shares in YouGov, though they disagreed about the exact allocation. They concluded that this was a 'careless and not deliberate' error.
"So that I could focus on my life as a public servant, I chose to settle the matter and pay what they said was due, which was the right thing to do.
"Additionally, HMRC agreed with my accountants that I have never set up an offshore structure, including Balshore Investments, and that I am not the beneficiary of Balshore Investments. This matter was resolved prior to my appointments as chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster and subsequently chairman of the party I love so much. When I was appointed by the prime minister, all my tax affairs were up to date."
Speaking before Mr Zahawi's fresh statement on Saturday, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "The position of the man who was until recently in charge of the UK's tax system and who this prime minister appointed Conservative Party Chair is now untenable.
"It's time for Rishi Sunak to put his money where his mouth is and dismiss Nadhim Zahawi from his cabinet."
But Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said Mr Zahawi had been "very transparent" about the matter, saying: "He has been clear that all of his tax owed to HMRC are up to date and paid in full.
He added: "If he needs to answer any further questions I'm sure he'll do so".