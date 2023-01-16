UK government to block Scottish gender bill
- Published
The UK government has decided to block a controversial Scottish bill designed to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender.
Ministers in Westminster are concerned the bill affects UK-wide equality laws.
It will be the first ever use a Section 35 order, which stops a Scottish bill from becoming law.
Scotland's first minister had said such a move would be an "outrage" and the Scottish government is likely to mount a legal challenge in response.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is expected to lay an order before the Westminster parliament on Tuesday to prevent the bill being sent to the King for Royal approval.
The Scottish government and the Scottish Parliament are being informed of the decision.
MSPs voted to pass the Gender Recognition Bill by 86 votes to 39 in December.
The aim of the bill is to simplify and speed up the existing process by which people can obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) to change their legally recognised gender.
The changes lower the age that people can apply for a GRC from 18 to 16.
They also remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, with applicants only needing to have lived as their acquired gender for three months rather than two years - or six months if they are aged 16 or 17.
Trans campaigners welcomed the bill, however critics of the plans are worried that allowing anyone to "self-identify" as a woman could impact on women's rights and access to single-sex spaces like refuges and changing rooms.