Boris Johnson's office receives £1m donation from crypto investor
A company set up by ex-PM Boris Johnson after he left Downing Street, has received a £1m donation from crypto currency investor Christopher Harborne, parliamentary records show.
Mr Harborne has previously donated more than £15m to the Conservatives, the Brexit Party, and Reform UK.
A source close to Mr Johnson said the money would go towards supporting his activities as a former prime minister.
"It's not about a comeback plan or anything like that," the source added.
However, the donation to the Office of Boris Johnson Ltd is likely to fuel speculation about Mr Johnson's future political ambitions.
The Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP was forced to quit as prime minister last year by his own MPs.
The register of MPs' interests also show that Mr Johnson has personally received some £300,000 for two speeches made in December.
He was paid £50,000 by property developers the Ballymore Group and £253,880 by tech firm ParallelChain Lab for speaking engagements in London and Singapore.
This comes on top of the £1m Mr Johnson had already earned for giving speeches since leaving Downing Street.
Those around Mr Johnson are keen to draw a distinction between the money he directly receives and donations given to his office - including the £1m from Mr Harborne.
"It is not his money and he doesn't have access to it," a source close to Mr Johnson said.
Mr Johnson's financial interests also show that in December and January he and his family received use of accommodation from Lady Carole Bamford worth an estimated £20,000.
Lady Bamford and her husband, JCB boss Anthony, have repeatedly made donations to Mr Johnson including £23,853 to cover the former prime minister's wedding costs.